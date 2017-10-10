Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $275,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,518,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,573,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 62,833 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post $2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axa America Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,071,180 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $24,530,022.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 557,832 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,779 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

