Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $217,000 Position in Monsanto Company (MON)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL held its stake in shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monsanto in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Monsanto by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monsanto by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monsanto by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE MON) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.57. The stock had a trading volume of 523,904 shares. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14. Monsanto Company has a 12 month low of $97.35 and a 12 month high of $120.50.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monsanto Company will post $5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

MON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Monsanto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.35 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.61.

In related news, VP Duraiswami Narain sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,717,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,255,243.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

