Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schneider National Inc (NASDAQ:SNDR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of Schneider National (NASDAQ SNDR) opened at 24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.58. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Schneider National (NASDAQ:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $67,293,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $56,314,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $37,752,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $32,787,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $32,099,000.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

