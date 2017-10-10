Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Forward Air Corporation (FWRD)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forward Air Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) opened at 58.43 on Friday. Forward Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.98 million. Forward Air Corporation had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Corporation will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air Corporation news, CAO Michael P. Mclean sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $129,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Mclean sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $802,403.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,367 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Forward Air Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CS Mckee LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 32,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

