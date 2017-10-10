Robert W. Baird Analysts Give VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) a $105.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

VeriSign (VRSN) opened at 109.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.19. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $110.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $149,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,102.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

