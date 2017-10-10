Media headlines about Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) have been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2290754797651 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) traded up 0.1164% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.0745. 72,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) Given News Impact Rating of 0.39” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/rivernorth-opportunities-fund-riv-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-39.html.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by pursuing a tactical asset allocation strategy and opportunistically investing under normal circumstances in closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs, and collectively, Underlying Funds).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.