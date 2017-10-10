Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.03

Media headlines about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 48.1454557782625 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE RBA) opened at 29.13 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.85 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 144.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.50 to $29.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $40,933.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

