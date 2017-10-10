Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Rio Tinto PLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto PLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Rio Tinto PLC from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto PLC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE RIO) opened at 48.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto PLC

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

