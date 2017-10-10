Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$33.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE RCH) traded down 0.48% on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 17,403 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $33.68.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, insider Guy Grenier sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.17, for a total transaction of C$408,559.00. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 149,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$4,721,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 167,823 shares of company stock worth $5,296,172 over the last 90 days.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. is a distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. The Company’s product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, window and door hardware, glass hardware and floor protection products.

