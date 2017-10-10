Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 56,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 59,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) opened at 2.25 on Tuesday. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $174.10 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 72.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. will post ($0.66) EPS for the current year.

About Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

