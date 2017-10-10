Rhumbline Advisers Invests $324,000 in Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Ardagh Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Ngam Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) opened at 21.13 on Tuesday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.99 billion.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Ardagh Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, formerly Ardagh Finance Holdings SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the packing industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of rigid packaging solutions mainly for food and beverage markets. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Metal packing, which supplies aluminum and steel beverage cans, two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans, as well as a range of can ends, among others, and Glass packing, which delivers glass containers, bottles and jars, among others.

