Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,051 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 106.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) opened at 12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.95. The company’s market capitalization is $187.12 million.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.55). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc (Gulf Island) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a fabricator of steel platforms and other specialized structures for customers in the offshore oil and gas industry. It also performs onshore and offshore construction and fabrication services for customers in the marine industry.

