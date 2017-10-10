Rheinmetall AG (RHM) Given a €107.00 Price Target at equinet AG

equinet AG set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS AG set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Rheinmetall AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall AG in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Rheinmetall AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €91.50 ($107.65) price target on Rheinmetall AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Rheinmetall AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.15 ($114.29).

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR RHM) opened at 96.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of €4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.46. Rheinmetall AG has a one year low of €60.50 and a one year high of €98.54.

About Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The companys automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

