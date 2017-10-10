Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:REXR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. National Securities upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:REXR) traded up 0.81% on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 75,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 53.98%. The business had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

