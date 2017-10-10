Reviewing MFA Financial (MFA) & Its Competitors

MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) is one of 38 public companies in the “Mortgage REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MFA Financial to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $376.15 million N/A 11.15 MFA Financial Competitors $626.30 million $243.53 million 1.48

MFA Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 61.94% 10.12% 2.58% MFA Financial Competitors 49.20% 10.70% 2.78%

Volatility & Risk

MFA Financial has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MFA Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 MFA Financial Competitors 110 835 841 31 2.44

MFA Financial presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies have a potential upside of 2.75%. Given MFA Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. MFA Financial pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.1% and pay out 80.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

MFA Financial competitors beat MFA Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc. is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities. In addition to Non-Agency MBS investments, the Company invests in re-performing and non-performing residential whole loans through its interests in certain consolidated trusts. The mortgages collateralizing its Agency MBS portfolio are predominantly Hybrids, 15-year fixed-rate mortgages and adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs).

