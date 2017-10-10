Reviewing Costamare (CMRE) & Its Rivals

Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) is one of 25 public companies in the “Deep Sea Freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Costamare to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Costamare pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 0.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Costamare lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Costamare has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costamare’s rivals have a beta of 2.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Costamare and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $438.93 million $280.04 million 16.05 Costamare Competitors $229.07 million $92.49 million -2.69

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Costamare is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 12.70% 8.94% 3.83% Costamare Competitors -97.12% -16.37% -5.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Costamare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 3 2 0 2.40 Costamare Competitors 141 456 585 5 2.38

Costamare presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies have a potential upside of 34.94%. Given Costamare’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Costamare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Costamare beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. As of March 10, 2017, the Company had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 TEU, including five newbuilds on order. The Company’s fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Titan, Cosco Yantian, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe. Its subsidiaries include Adele Shipping Co., Bastian Shipping Co., Cadence Shipping Co., Jodie Shipping Co. and Kayley Shipping Co.

