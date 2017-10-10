Reviewing Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) & Its Rivals

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) is one of 25 public companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cinedigm Corp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cinedigm Corp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cinedigm Corp’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cinedigm Corp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm Corp $83.16 million $34.79 million -0.81 Cinedigm Corp Competitors $6.27 billion $1.49 billion 153.17

Cinedigm Corp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cinedigm Corp. Cinedigm Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cinedigm Corp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cinedigm Corp Competitors 104 475 1228 24 2.64

As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Cinedigm Corp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cinedigm Corp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cinedigm Corp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm Corp -18.91% N/A -9.94% Cinedigm Corp Competitors 2.67% 10.87% 3.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Cinedigm Corp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Cinedigm Corp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cinedigm Corp rivals beat Cinedigm Corp on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Cinedigm Corp Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to thousands of titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms. The Company also provides digital cinema assets servicing on over 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. It operates through four segments: first digital cinema deployment (Phase I Deployment), the second digital cinema deployment (Phase II Deployment), digital cinema services and media content and entertainment group. It collaborates with producers, brands and other content owners to market, source, curate and distribute content to targeted audiences. It distributes content through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms and packaged distribution of DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers and mortar storefronts. It also operates a branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels.

