Reviewing Chemed Corp. (CHE) & Mednax (MD)

Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE) and Mednax (NYSE:MD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chemed Corp. and Mednax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed Corp. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mednax 1 7 2 0 2.10

Chemed Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $214.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Mednax has a consensus price target of $56.63, indicating a potential upside of 32.98%. Given Mednax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mednax is more favorable than Chemed Corp..

Risk and Volatility

Chemed Corp. has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mednax has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed Corp. and Mednax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed Corp. 4.16% 26.18% 14.62% Mednax 8.78% 11.89% 6.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemed Corp. and Mednax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed Corp. $1.62 billion 1.98 $226.52 million $3.99 50.31 Mednax $3.34 billion 1.19 $628.40 million $3.16 13.47

Mednax has higher revenue and earnings than Chemed Corp.. Mednax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Chemed Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Chemed Corp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Mednax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chemed Corp. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mednax does not pay a dividend. Chemed Corp. pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemed Corp. has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Chemed Corp. beats Mednax on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed Corp.

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers. VITAS is the provider of hospice services in an industry dominated primarily by small, non-profit, community-based hospices. VITAS provides hospice care to Medicare beneficiaries participating in these managed care programs. A portion of its VITAS business is operated in the state of Florida. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration and other related services to both residential and commercial customers.

About Mednax

MEDNAX, Inc. is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 1,390 affiliated physicians providing anesthesia care to patients in connection with surgical and other procedures, as well as pain management. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 270 affiliated physicians providing maternal-fetal and obstetrical medical care to expectant mothers experiencing complicated pregnancies primarily in areas where its affiliated neonatal physicians practice.

