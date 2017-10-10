Reviewing American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) & Its Competitors

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Vanguard Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Vanguard Corporation and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio American Vanguard Corporation $318.49 million $44.28 million 45.40 American Vanguard Corporation Competitors $3.75 billion $756.62 million 14.87

American Vanguard Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Vanguard Corporation. American Vanguard Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

American Vanguard Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. American Vanguard Corporation pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Vanguard Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Vanguard Corporation 0 1 1 1 3.00 American Vanguard Corporation Competitors 176 728 883 31 2.42

American Vanguard Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 1.59%. Given American Vanguard Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Vanguard Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

American Vanguard Corporation has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Vanguard Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of American Vanguard Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of American Vanguard Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Vanguard Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Vanguard Corporation 4.56% 5.10% 3.34% American Vanguard Corporation Competitors -533.64% -14.43% -9.07%

Summary

American Vanguard Corporation beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

American Vanguard Corporation Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc. (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V. (AMVAC CV), AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV), Envance Technologies, LLC (Envance), AMVAC Singapore Pte, Ltd (AMVAC Sgpr) and Huifeng AMVAC Innovation Co. Limited (Hong Kong JV). AMVAC is a specialty chemical manufacturer that develops and markets products for agricultural, commercial and consumer uses. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides and soil fumigants for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

