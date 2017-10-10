Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a professional services firm that provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. In accounting and finance, they assist clients with discrete projects requiring specialized professional expertise, such as mergers and acquisitions due diligence, financial analyses and tax-related projects. They also provide human resources management services and information technology services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Resources Connection (RECN) opened at 14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $443.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,727,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,373,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 311,900 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 922,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory.

