UBS AG set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Renault SA (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNO. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Renault SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €93.82 ($110.38).

Get Renault SA alerts:

Renault SA (EPA RNO) opened at 85.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of €23.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €71.92 and a 52 week high of €90.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is €79.07 and its 200 day moving average is €80.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/renault-sa-rno-given-a-100-00-price-target-by-ubs-ag-analysts.html.

About Renault SA

Renault SA is a France based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automobiles and the provision of related services. It is structured into two segments: the Automobile division, which handles the design, manufacture and marketing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, under Renault, Renault Samsung Motors and Dacia brands, and the Sales Financing division, which provides financial and commercial services related to the sales activities, and is comprised of RCI Banque and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.