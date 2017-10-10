Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of United States Cellular Corporation worth $24,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United States Cellular Corporation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corporation by 2,940.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corporation by 183.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular Corporation in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corporation by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Cellular Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other United States Cellular Corporation news, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 18,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $730,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) opened at 36.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.81. United States Cellular Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). United States Cellular Corporation had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corporation will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular Corporation

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

