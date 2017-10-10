Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in RBC Bearings by 71.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RBC Bearings by 106.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings Incorporated alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/rbc-bearings-incorporated-roll-position-boosted-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) opened at 126.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.31.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.