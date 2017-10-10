Raytheon Company (RTN) Position Trimmed by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,163,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,456,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE RTN) opened at 188.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average of $167.55. Raytheon Company has a 12-month low of $132.89 and a 12-month high of $188.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.7975 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Beauchamp bought 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $740,072.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $149,377.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,770 shares of company stock worth $1,052,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

