Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in the second quarter worth about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 347,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $220,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 26,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,253,581.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) traded down 0.84% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,935 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.85. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 7.60%. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

