Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,742 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 3,198.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,991,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,737,692,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,192,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,304,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,633,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,511,168,000 after purchasing an additional 681,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,952,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,863,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,010,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) traded up 1.09% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,700 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.63 and a beta of 0.67. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 2,369.23%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $64.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Occidental Petroleum Corporation news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $615,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

