Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.82 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ WLTW) traded up 0.10% on Tuesday, reaching $154.84. 77,864 shares of the company traded hands. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $112.76 and a 52-week high of $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.03). Willis Towers Watson Public Limited had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post $8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public Limited news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 206,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $30,492,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,217.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,390,350 shares of company stock worth $657,724,947. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

