Raj Vaswani Sells 14,273 Shares of Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (SSNI) Stock

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE:SSNI) insider Raj Vaswani sold 14,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $231,365.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Raj Vaswani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, Raj Vaswani sold 13,994 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $176,324.40.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Raj Vaswani sold 14,272 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $179,827.20.
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Raj Vaswani sold 15,229 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $196,301.81.
- On Thursday, August 17th, Raj Vaswani sold 15,687 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $202,205.43.
- On Monday, August 14th, Raj Vaswani sold 9,611 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $124,654.67.
Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE SSNI) remained flat at $16.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 791,475 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $865.07 million. Silver Spring Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.
Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $261.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Silver Spring Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silver Spring Networks, Inc. will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Silver Spring Networks by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spring Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Silver Spring Networks by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spring Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Silver Spring Networks by 403.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silver Spring Networks from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $14.00 price objective on Silver Spring Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Williams Capital increased their price objective on Silver Spring Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.
About Silver Spring Networks
Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.
