RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.29% of RAIT Financial Trust worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in RAIT Financial Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 658,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RAIT Financial Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,163,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in RAIT Financial Trust during the second quarter worth $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RAIT Financial Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,292,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RAIT Financial Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 149,725 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) opened at 0.6605 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $61.50 million. RAIT Financial Trust has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). RAIT Financial Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RAIT Financial Trust will post ($1.84) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. RAIT Financial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on RAS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of RAIT Financial Trust from $2.75 to $1.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. FBR & Co lowered shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on providing commercial real estate (CRE) financing throughout the United States. The core of its business is a full service CRE lending platform focused on first lien loans. It offers customized lending solutions to meet borrower needs and internal credit goals.

