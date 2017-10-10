Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Stake Held by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. maintained its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the construction company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,114.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $613,870.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $597,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE PWR) traded up 0.48% on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. 107,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

