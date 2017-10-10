Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is one of 24 public companies in the “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Quanex Building Products Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Quanex Building Products Corporation has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanex Building Products Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Quanex Building Products Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Quanex Building Products Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quanex Building Products Corporation and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products Corporation $883.58 million $95.14 million 60.66 Quanex Building Products Corporation Competitors $2.61 billion $332.50 million 27.50

Quanex Building Products Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quanex Building Products Corporation. Quanex Building Products Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Quanex Building Products Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Quanex Building Products Corporation pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Quanex Building Products Corporation lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Quanex Building Products Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.52% 7.87% 3.81% Quanex Building Products Corporation Competitors -22.29% 907.01% 5.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quanex Building Products Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Quanex Building Products Corporation Competitors 58 432 742 15 2.57

Quanex Building Products Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. As a group, “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies have a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Quanex Building Products Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quanex Building Products Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Quanex Building Products Corporation competitors beat Quanex Building Products Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Quanex Building Products Corporation

Quanex Building Products Corporation manufactures components for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the building products industry. The Company’s components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components, and kitchen and bath cabinet components. The Company operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components (NA Engineered Components), which consists of four operating segments primarily focused on the fenestration market in North America manufacturing vinyl profiles, insulating glass (IG) spacers, screens and other fenestration components; European Engineered Components (EU Engineered Components), which consists of the United Kingdom-based vinyl extrusion business, manufacturing vinyl profiles and conservatories, and the European insulating glass business manufacturing IG spacers, and North American Cabinet Components (NA Cabinet Components), which consists of the North American cabinet door and components business.

