Qualys (QLYS) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Qualys to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Qualys has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 18.92% 14.69% 9.39% Qualys Competitors -57.49% -45.40% -16.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qualys and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 0 8 6 0 2.43 Qualys Competitors 74 451 1479 40 2.73

Qualys currently has a consensus price target of $45.30, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%. As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Qualys’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qualys has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualys and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $211.63 million $52.41 million 52.11 Qualys Competitors $933.33 million $18.40 million -80.73

Qualys’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Qualys. Qualys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Qualys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qualys beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions. Its Qualys Cloud Platform consists of a suite of IT security and compliance solutions. The Qualys Cloud Suite includes solutions, such as Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, Payment Card Industry Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning and Web Application Firewall. It provides its solutions through a software-as-a-service model.

