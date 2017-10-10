Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Sanofi (SNY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sanofi by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 105,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $482.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,009,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) traded down 0.65% on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. 202,571 shares of the stock traded hands. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Sanofi had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

