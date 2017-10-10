QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Corporation (TGT)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target Corporation by 23.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Corporation by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Target Corporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 2,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Target Corporation by 19.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Target Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,959 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Target Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Vetr cut Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.67 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

In related news, insider Hourigan Rice Jacqueline sold 4,679 shares of Target Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $277,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) opened at 56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.62. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

