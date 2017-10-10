QS Investors LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK)

QS Investors LLC held its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE CPK) opened at 79.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $81.95.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post $2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

