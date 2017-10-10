Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) Reduced by Analyst

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organovo Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Organovo Holdings’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONVO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Organovo Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Organovo Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) traded down 5.64% on Monday, reaching $1.84. 1,650,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $195.27 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Organovo Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Organovo Holdings had a negative net margin of 918.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings by 7.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Organovo Holdings by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

