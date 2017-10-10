AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAR Corp. in a research note issued on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AAR Corp.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get AAR Corp. alerts:

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.52 million. AAR Corp. had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.66%. AAR Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/q3-2018-earnings-forecast-for-aar-corp-air-issued-by-seaport-global-securities.html.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of AAR Corp. (AIR) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. 15,378 shares of the company traded hands. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37.

AAR Corp. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 20.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AAR Corp. news, Vice Chairman Timothy J. Romenesko sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $1,610,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald B. Woodard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,073 shares in the company, valued at $747,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,840 shares of company stock worth $3,401,115. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AAR Corp. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAR Corp. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AAR Corp. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AAR Corp. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AAR Corp. by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.