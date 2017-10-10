Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS) Raised by Analyst

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a report released on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Smith (A.O.) Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AOS. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Smith (NYSE AOS) opened at 60.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11. Smith has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Smith (A.O.) Corporation had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Smith (A.O.) Corporation’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 973.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smith (A.O.) Corporation news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $3,241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,988,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Smith (A.O.) Corporation’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

