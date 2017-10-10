Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Clorox Company (The) Decreased by Jefferies Group (CLX)

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Clorox Company (The) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Clorox Company (The)’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Clorox Company (The) had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 190.67%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.39.

Clorox Company (CLX) traded up 1.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.43. 43,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $111.24 and a 52-week high of $141.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox Company (The) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Clorox Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox Company (The) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,563 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clorox Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox Company (The) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox Company (The) news, EVP James E. Foster sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,847.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,777.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon M. Balousek sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.87, for a total value of $1,280,798.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,449. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About Clorox Company (The)

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

