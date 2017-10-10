Public Sector Pension investment Board Reduces Position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP)

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 79.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 28.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSP. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) opened at 18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.02. E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps Company (The) had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $231.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps Company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

