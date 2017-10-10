Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $492,000 Holdings in Viad Corp (VVI)

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned about 0.05% of Viad Corp worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viad Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viad Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Viad Corp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Viad Corp by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viad Corp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp (VVI) opened at 60.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.52. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $364.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.35 million. Viad Corp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Viad Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viad Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Viad Corp Company Profile

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

