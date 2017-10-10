Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $29.53 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 17,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 6,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 121,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,891,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,719,369.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $7,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 729,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,710,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $15,347,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

