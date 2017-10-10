Prudential PLC Raises Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Washington Federal worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ WAFD) opened at 34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.14. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 29.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 6,100 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $205,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

