Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 225,000 Asure Software Inc (ASUR)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 2.61% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 143.3% in the second quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 142,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 84,009 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 377,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 85,140 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,922,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered Asure Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) opened at 12.69 on Tuesday. Asure Software Inc has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock’s market cap is $157.62 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. Analysts expect that Asure Software Inc will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

