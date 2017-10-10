Prudential Financial Inc. Has $592,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Beazer Homes USA worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE BZH) opened at 19.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $612.24 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $478.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.31 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities.

