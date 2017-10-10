Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE ALV) opened at 127.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post $6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other Autoliv news, VP Thomas Jonsson sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $134,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

Autoliv, Inc is a supplier of automotive safety systems with a range of product offerings, including passive safety systems and active safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. The Passive safety products include modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems and child seats, and components for such systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

