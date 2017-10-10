ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $2,364,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,935.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $105,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,840.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) opened at 88.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.39. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $93.08.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

