ProShare Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,100,000 after purchasing an additional 150,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,742,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,557,000 after purchasing an additional 179,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,357,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,913,000 after purchasing an additional 247,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,376,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald J. Essl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,830.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,774 shares of company stock worth $6,798,741. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) opened at 107.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $73.83 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $366.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

