ProShare Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (EPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EPC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer Holdings were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 7,004.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,072,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,397,000 after acquiring an additional 238,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,232,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Energizer Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Energizer Holdings from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EPC) opened at 71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $84.45.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

