Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Holdings Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,023 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Progress Software Corporation worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 53,713.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 6,106,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,700,000 after buying an additional 67,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 358,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 54,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 2,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,127,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,829,000 after buying an additional 1,077,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) opened at 40.47 on Tuesday. Progress Software Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The stock’s market cap is $1.95 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Progress Software Corporation had a positive return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Progress Software Corporation’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Corporation will post $1.85 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $159.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Progress Software Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.87%.

About Progress Software Corporation

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

